Los Angeles punk quartet Generacion Suicida have announced a West Coast tour taking place in 2025.

The trek primarily takes place in the US, kicking off in Sacramento, CA, on February 17 and ending in Long Beach on March 1. Along the way, the group will cross over the northern border for a show at Vancouver's Pearl on February 19, their lone Canadian performance for this run.

Save for the first two shows, the band will be joined by the Spits for the tour's entirety (including the BC stop).

Tickets for the entire tour can be found here, while Vancouver tickets are here.

Check out the tour dates and announcement below.

Generacion Suicida 2025 Tour Dates:

02/17 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

02/18 Corvallis, OR - Time Skate Shop

02/19 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

02/20 Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge *

02/21 Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge *

02/22 Portland, OR - Dante's *

02/25 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop *

02/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room *

02/28 San Diego, CA - The Casbah *

03/01 Long Beach - Alex's Bar *

* with Spit