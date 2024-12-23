Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' as a Judge

Underwood won the show's fourth season in 2005

BY Karlie RogersPublished Dec 23, 2024

Twenty years after she first auditioned for American Idol, Carrie Underwood will be returning to the show as a judge next spring. Underwood originally auditioned for American Idol in 2005, and went on to win the show's fourth season. 

Underwood will be taking over Katy Perry's position, who was a judge on American Idol for seven seasons after the show was revived by ABC in 2018. It was announced that Perry would be stepping away as a judge earlier this year, presumably to focus on the flop that will be later known as 143 and her upcoming tour.

American Idol's Instagram account shared a teaser clip announcing Underwood's return, where she joins fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan behind the judges table. 

The new season of American Idol will premiere March 9. 

