Twenty years after she first auditioned for American Idol, Carrie Underwood will be returning to the show as a judge next spring. Underwood originally auditioned for American Idol in 2005, and went on to win the show's fourth season.

Underwood will be taking over Katy Perry's position, who was a judge on American Idol for seven seasons after the show was revived by ABC in 2018. It was announced that Perry would be stepping away as a judge earlier this year, presumably to focus on the flop that will be later known as 143 and her upcoming tour.

American Idol's Instagram account shared a teaser clip announcing Underwood's return, where she joins fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan behind the judges table.

The new season of American Idol will premiere March 9.