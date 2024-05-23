music
Clairo Announces Third Album 'Charm,' Shares "Sexy to Someone"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To some, Clairo's sophomore album — 2021's Jack Antonoff-produced 'Sling' — felt like it came out of left field. Her 2019 debut 'Immunity' ...
Gulfer Are Calling It Quits
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Following the February release of their impressive fourth album, 'Third Wind,' Montreal's Gulfer have announced that they're calling it...
Gatecreeper Speak to Spirits on 'Dark Superstition'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies...
DIIV Have the Instinct to Survive on 'Frog in Boiling Water'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
DIIV is a band built on nuance and confrontation. While one side of their music is light, wistful and psychedelic, the other is frazzled...
Joel Plaskett Unveils New Album 'One Real Reveal,' Fall Canadian Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Four years on from his quadruple album '44,' Joel Plaskett has plans to release a new record led by the single "Rainy Day Janey," and embark...
Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is gett...
Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...