Alfa Anderson, singer of Chic, has died at 78. The singer's death was confirmed by her publicist Tonya Hawley, who did not share a cause nor reveal when and where she died.

Former Chic bandmate Nile Rodgers shared a tribute to Anderson on Instagram. He wrote: "Thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎶🎶🎶🎤🎤🎤."

As the lead vocalist of Chic, Anderson was known for hits including "Le Freak" and "Good Times." Her voice was a constant presence in the disco era, and she also worked with other prominent artists including Sister Sledge, Diana Ross and Mick Jagger.

After being invited to a Chic vocal session by Luther Vandross, Anderson joined the disco band alongside guitarist Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, where she sang background vocals on the band's debut album. Anderson became a co-lead vocalist with Luci Martin from 1978 to 1983. Anderson also recorded background vocals for several artists and the soundtrack for The Wiz, and also taught at Hunter College.

When Chic disbanded, Anderson joined Luther Vandross's touring band from 1982–1987. She later returned to her education career and continued to perform and make her own music. Anderson released her first solo full-length album Music from My Heart in 2017.

Anderson was married to Eluriel "Tinkr" Barfield, whom she met while touring with Vandross. The couple had two sons.