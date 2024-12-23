Prince has been included among the many artists who will receive the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Grammys. His fellow recipients include Frankie Beverly, the Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Roxanne Shante and Frankie Valli.

Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns and Tania León will also receive Trustee Awards at the ceremony, and Dr. Leo Beranek will be awarded the Technical GRAMMY Award.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement, "It's an amazing privilege to honour this eclectic group of music icons during the year's biggest week in music." He continued, "Each of this year's Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape. We can't wait to celebrate this group and their achievements in February."

The 2025 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2. Check out the nominations here.