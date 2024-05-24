music
Five Must-Sees Acts at TD Toronto Jazz Fest 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Celebrating its 37th year, TD Toronto Jazz Fest is scattering some heat across the city, celebrating the best in hip-hop, Afrobeat, alterna...
Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle All Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the 10 concertgoers who died during the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's...
Robbie Robertson's Children Sue His Widow over $6 Million Home, Cite Elder Abuse
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Robbie Robertson's children from his first marriage are suing his widow Janet Zuccarini for elder abuse amidst a dispute over his Beverley...
"Turn it up" with PinkPantheress's New Track
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Ahead of her next collaboration with Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress has shared the standalone single "Turn it up."The singer and producer's...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Softcult, Nemahsis, Wyatt C. Louis, Nelly Furtado
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
We were just reflecting on our favourite albums not on streaming services, so in that spirit... how 'bout a playlist? Because it's still...
Bring Me the Horizon Finally Release Delayed Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn' for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it...
Watch the Beaches Cover Djo's "End of Beginning" for 'Like a Version'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to...
Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v...