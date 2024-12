Taylor Swift declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist, and Charlie Puth declared that his next record will arrive in early 2025.

After he was asked when his next full-length album will be released in a Q&A, the singer shared, "The top of next year. So not five years, not four years, next year. Contractually obligated to release something next year, so."

This forthcoming record will be the follow-up to 2022's Charlie. Puth recently released a new holiday song "December 25th" last month.