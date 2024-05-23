Latest Coverage
Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...
'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays
Directed by Mark Dindal
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Garfield is an uncomplicated character. He likes what he likes (lasagna, sarcasm, his teddy bear Pookie, and, begrudgingly, Jon and Odie),...
Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on...
Liam Gallagher Shares More About His 'Definitely Maybe' Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
While Oasis are definitely maybe teasing something, it's highly unlikely that a reunion is near. That hasn't stopped Liam Gallagher from...
US Department of Justice Calls for Breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, accusing the Ticketmaster parent company of...
Our Favourite Albums Not on Streaming Services
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Streaming services have been financially devastating for musicians — but they're an absolute miracle for listeners, giving fans access to t...
OMBIIGIZI Announce New Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In addition to Zoon prepping a new album, Daniel Monkman's other band also have new material on the way: OMBIIGIZI's new single drops next...