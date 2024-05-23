Latest Coverage
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's...
Gatecreeper Speak to Spirits on 'Dark Superstition'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies...
DIIV Have the Instinct to Survive on 'Frog in Boiling Water'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
DIIV is a band built on nuance and confrontation. While one side of their music is light, wistful and psychedelic, the other is frazzled...
Joel Plaskett Unveils New Album 'One Real Reveal,' Fall Canadian Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Four years on from his quadruple album '44,' Joel Plaskett has plans to release a new record led by the single "Rainy Day Janey," and embark...
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans
Directed by George Miller
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To bring the everyone up to top speed: 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road rebooted the flawless Mad Max trilogy from the '80s, and the latest instal...
Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is gett...
Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...