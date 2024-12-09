Latest Coverage
Viagra Boys Book First North American Tour Dates in Two Years
PUBLISHED Dec 9, 2024
Back in 2022, Viagra Boys released Cave World, which saw them also make the rounds on tour that year and the following one. Now, at the...
JAY-Z Denies Allegation of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl with Diddy
PUBLISHED Dec 9, 2024
JAY-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 along with Sean "Diddy" Combs, an allegation the rap mogul has called "heinous." NBC...
Barry Keoghan Asks Sabrina Carpenter's Stans to Please Please Please Stop Harassing His Family
PUBLISHED Dec 8, 2024
The weirdness of pop stans continues, as Barry Keoghan has pleaded with people to stop harassing his family following his reported split...
Paul Mescal Showed His Comedic Chops on 'SNL' — Isn't That Special?
December 7, 2024
PUBLISHED Dec 8, 2024
Back from a few weeks off, Saturday Night Live' continued its strong season of writing, though some of the sketches prepared for Paul Mescal...
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Announces Retirement
PUBLISHED Dec 7, 2024
Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement after 42 years in the metal band's lineup. Today's show in São Paulo...
Lights Responds to Lip-Syncing Accusations from Original deadmau5 Collaborator
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Lights and deadmau5 have collaborated several times over the years, including in 2018 for "Drama Free" — which appeared on the soundtrack to...
Linkin Park Add Second Montreal Show to 2025 World Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Ahead of tomorrow's (November 15) release of their new album 'From Zero,' Linkin Park have come through on all of their teasing with the...
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge Book 2025 Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2024
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge have had a busy 2024, having both released their own documentaries this year with Indigo Girls's It's On...