Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new...
Now You Can Listen to That "Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
After rolling out track after track with no release date in sight, 'Everyone's Getting Involved' — the 'Stop Making Sense' covers...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Luna Li, BBNG, Lido Pimienta, Charlotte Cardin
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals...
Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the ...
NxWorries Get Snoop Dogg for Soulful, Slow-Burning "FromHere"
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October...
Meagan Aversa Rings in "Summer" on New Track
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Toronto's Meagan Aversa is gearing up to release her debut album Blood Moon on June 7, and in the meantime, she's shared another single....
Watch Jack Antonoff and Nardwuar Talk 'Watch the Throne,' Music Scenes and Ron Sexsmith
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Long before all his star-making with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff had a titan of hip-hop crown himself "the king of Coachella" on a...
Take a Chance on Megan Thee Stallion's "BOA," You Stupid Ho
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You...