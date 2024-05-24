music streams
If You’ve Ever Heard a Meghan Trainor Song, You’ve Heard “I Wanna Thank Me”
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Queen of our haterade column Meghan Trainer has landed here once again with "I Wanna Thank Me," a déjà vu-evoking track that makes you...
Watch Nelly Furtado Play CanCon Radio Classics at Her Tiny Desk Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado flew like a bird to the NPR offices with an all-Canadian band in tow for her very own Tiny Desk Concert, at which she...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Softcult, Nemahsis, Wyatt C. Louis, Nelly Furtado
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
We were just reflecting on our favourite albums not on streaming services, so in that spirit... how 'bout a playlist? Because it's still...
Bring Me the Horizon Finally Release Delayed Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn' for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it...
Watch the Beaches Cover Djo's "End of Beginning" for 'Like a Version'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to...
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's...
Nelly Furtado Teams Up with Tove Lo and SG Lewis for New Single "Love Bites"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After an unexpected reappraisal from TikTok over "Say It Right," her 2006 collab with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado is back with a new single...
Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola's Nepo Baby Romy Mars Launches Music Career
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Romy Mars, the 17-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix's Thomas Mars, is surely one of the funniest nepo babies around, having...