music news
Toronto's Massey Hall Gets Its Own Wine
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Move over, Budweiser Stage wine guitars — there's a new kid in town in the Toronto music venue beverage department. The Grange of Prince...
Tariq Details 'Scroll Before You Sleep' EP, Shares New Single
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Veteran Canadian songwriter Tariq relaunched his solo career recently with a new single and a fresh backing band (including past members of...
Drake Files Another Legal Action Alleging Defamation over "False Accusations" in Kendrick Lamar's Song
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Losing gracefully was never an option. After filing a legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify yesterday (November 25)...
16 Swiftie-Themed Cats Adopted from Toronto Humane Society During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Even Toronto's feline community is excited about Taylor Swift's upcoming Toronto stop on the Eras Tour. With Swift set to come to Toronto...
Shaboozey Ties Record for Most Weeks Atop the Billboard Hot 100
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Shaboozey already broke the Canadian record for the Billboard Hot 100's longest-ruling No. 1 single, and now he's tied the same record in t...
Courtney Love Says She Was Ghosted by "Rude" PJ Harvey When Recruiting Collaborators for New Album
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Courtney Love is, quite famously, a girls' girl. Genuinely, it's commendable how she manages to advocate for more women's recognition by the...
Atsuko Chiba's Karim Lakhdar Signs to Mothland with Boutique Feelings Side-Project
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Atsuko Chiba frontman Karim Lakhdar has announced the signing of his alternative hip-hop project, Boutique Feelings, to Mothland — marking...
Burlington Woman Arrested in Taylor Swift Ticket Fraud Case
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a series of ticket frauds for Taylor Swift's ongoing six-night Eras Tour run in...