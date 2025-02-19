Drake may be taking Ls left and right, but he's now facilitating a huge W for Ottawa by expanding his History venue venture into the nation's capital.

That's right — Ottawa is getting its own version of the formerly standalone Toronto venue. Located at 47-57 Rideau Street, the new Live Nation-backed 2,000-capacity live event space is expected in early 2026.

History Ottawa promises "premium seating and services ... [and] an intimate, high-end HISTORY experience for both fans and artists, complete with state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and exceptional hospitality."

Check out the announcement below.