Jensen McRae rules. I've been saying it for years! The sharp-witted, poetic singer-songwriter has now announced her forthcoming sophomore album, led by new single "Praying for Your Downfall" as well as a run of spring North American tour dates, with Canadian gigs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

I Don't Know How but They Found Me! arrives April 25 through Dead Oceans. It's the follow-up to McRae's 2022 debut full-length, Are You Happy Now?, and her short 2021 collection Who Hurt You? — which Exclaim! named as among the best EPs that year.

Its title inspired by a line from Back to the Future, the album was recorded in North Carolina with Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and features contributions from Nathan Stocker, Matthew McCaughan and the artist's brother, Holden McRae. The LP includes previously released single "Massachusetts" in addition to new track "Praying for Your Downfall" — an ode to acceptance that exemplifies the bite of McRae's lyricism with lines like, "Keep draining Stellas and blaming your mom."

Listen to the song below, where you'll also find the full tour itinerary, which includes performances at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (May 12), Toronto's Axis Club (May 13) and Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre (May 21). Tickets go on general sale next Friday (February 28) after presales begin Monday (February 24) with the code "PFYD2025TOUR."



I Don't Know How But They Found Me!:

1. The Rearranger

2. I Can Change Him

3. Savannah

4. Daffodils

5. Let Me Be Wrong

6. Novelty

7. I Don't Do Drugs

8. Tuesday

9. Mother Wound

10. Praying for Your Downfall

11. Massachusetts

Pre-order I Don't Know How But They Found Me!.

Jensen McRae 2025 Tour Dates:

05/03 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

05/04 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

05/07 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

05/10 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

05/12 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

05/13 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/15 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

05/16 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

05/18 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

05/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

05/21 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

05/22 Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

05/25 Napa, CA - BottleRock

05/28 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre