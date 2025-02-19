Jensen McRae rules. I've been saying it for years! The sharp-witted, poetic singer-songwriter has now announced her forthcoming sophomore album, led by new single "Praying for Your Downfall" as well as a run of spring North American tour dates, with Canadian gigs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
I Don't Know How but They Found Me! arrives April 25 through Dead Oceans. It's the follow-up to McRae's 2022 debut full-length, Are You Happy Now?, and her short 2021 collection Who Hurt You? — which Exclaim! named as among the best EPs that year.
Its title inspired by a line from Back to the Future, the album was recorded in North Carolina with Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and features contributions from Nathan Stocker, Matthew McCaughan and the artist's brother, Holden McRae. The LP includes previously released single "Massachusetts" in addition to new track "Praying for Your Downfall" — an ode to acceptance that exemplifies the bite of McRae's lyricism with lines like, "Keep draining Stellas and blaming your mom."
Listen to the song below, where you'll also find the full tour itinerary, which includes performances at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (May 12), Toronto's Axis Club (May 13) and Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre (May 21). Tickets go on general sale next Friday (February 28) after presales begin Monday (February 24) with the code "PFYD2025TOUR."
I Don't Know How But They Found Me!:
1. The Rearranger
2. I Can Change Him
3. Savannah
4. Daffodils
5. Let Me Be Wrong
6. Novelty
7. I Don't Do Drugs
8. Tuesday
9. Mother Wound
10. Praying for Your Downfall
11. Massachusetts
Pre-order I Don't Know How But They Found Me!.
Jensen McRae 2025 Tour Dates:
05/03 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
05/04 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
05/07 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
05/10 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
05/12 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
05/13 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
05/15 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
05/16 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
05/18 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
05/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
05/21 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
05/22 Seattle, WA - Neumos
05/23 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
05/25 Napa, CA - BottleRock
05/28 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre