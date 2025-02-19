Canadian roots rock lifers Skydiggers have rolled out a new single and the dates for a spring tour.

The new single is called "Dreams and Second Chances," and it was written by the band's Andy Maize and Michael Johnston. It was inspired by a series of friends going through breakups, and the band recorded it at the Tragically Hip's Bathouse studio (along with a number of other new songs that will see release soon).

Hear the song below, and check out Skydiggers' upcoming tour schedule below that. They've got five shows this spring: three in Ontario, and two on the East Coast. Tickets are available from the band's website.



Skydiggers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/22 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall

05/23 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre (Capital Music Week)

05/31 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

06/06 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

06/07 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

* with Brooks and Bowskill