music features Archive

IDLES "Can Shit Out a Heavy Punk Track," So They're Trying Something New
"This album has a sound all of its own — it doesn't sound like anything else," Mark Bowen says, without any hyperbole. "It sits in an
Bob Marley is truly one of those bigger than life artists whose music crossed borders and essence influenced the world. With the biopic
Even without a music festival going on, Riverstone Retreat would be a gorgeous place to visit — a dog-friendly camping spot near Durham, ON
Larry David vs. Elmo, how many guys you know, “What if AI could do-“ No, SNL might be a bad show, and much more from this week in funny
"I would rather hear what it means to you," Madi Diaz says, turning my own question on me. It's December when I reach her over the phone fr
In celebration of our latest cover star, we waxed poetic about our favourite songs from Waxahatchee's early days
A couple hours north of Toronto, within the city limits of Owen Sound, is a grand but dilapidated mansion called Morland Place. It's got a
Over the past few years, Jeff Rosenstock has evolved from a punk's punk into one of the scene's most critically acclaimed, widely respected
Hand stuff, yeah, piss off, Nicki in a huff, upside down in the buff, and much more from this week in funny tweets
"Promised You a Miracle" is perhaps the most ideal yet unexpected soundtrack to start a revolution. On the one hand, it's a miracle that
Here at Exclaim!, we're in the business of probing the underground music scene to highlight our country's best up-and-comers. Naturally, ou
In an alternative universe, writer and director Molly McGlynn would’ve been granted the budget to properly set her sophomore feature during
Here at Exclaim!, we've already shared our lists of the best albums, films and TV shows. Now, as we put 2023 behind us, we're taking one
The Eras Tour was by far the biggest live music event of the year — but, as we discovered in the results to our Readers Poll, music lovers
The most effed-up bastard I’ve ever seen, evergreen, good sitcom scenes, the Bills and what might’ve been, and much more from this week
"This must be the strangest interview ever," I say between slurps of noodles. Cheekface and I are set to talk over a virtual bowl of pho, b
The jury’s still out on whether the Monarch Tavern has yet recovered from being stuffed to the gills for Sunnsetter and co. on Friday
"I went through a very fucking dark place back during COVID and got pretty unhealthy," says Matt Skiba...
A prospective buyer, a trophy from the Good Liars, having a shotgun backfire, Better Call Saul joins The Wire, and much more from this week
"Vancouver, make some noise!" I'm standing in 604 Records' East Van performance space on Saturday night (January 12), where technical diff
Every year, it gets harder to assemble our annual list of the worst album covers. Countless artists self-release albums from their bedrooms
Temperatures dropped in Toronto over the weekend, and Rachel Bobbitt's closing words from "Two Bit" rung out as a prelude to the frigid jou
Happy 2024, everyone! We've made it to another year and, as the weather turns frigid across the country, there's no better time to ditch un
So, how was everybody's first two weeks of 2024? Holding it together? Letting it all fall apart? Either way, you're gonna need some new mus
Got it a sociologist or some shit another Top 5 by Dave Merritt, Jo Koy's lack of wit, and much more from this week in funny tweets. Januar
For a musician, revisiting one's early releases can be a double-edged sword. It can reveal intricacies in the work that may have been lost
The energy in the room was electric at Monarch Tavern last Friday (January 5) during the first show of the Class of 2024 concert series, pr
In the two decades since Mean Girls' initial release, the teen comedy has become more than just a movie: it's a wellspring of unforgettable
We survived! Last year seemed hell-bent on breaking spirits and taking everyone down a peg or two, but the clouds cleared (and then quickly
I am future me, Steamboat Willie, clean Dead Kennedys, Toyota Coyote, and much more from this week in funny tweets. December 29 Jesus: [ho
After Barbenheimer saved cinema last year, we're anxious to see what the silver screen has to offer in 2024. A couple films from 2023 carry
On New Year's Day, shortly after the stroke of midnight, the earliest version of Disney's Mickey Mouse from 1928 short Steamboat Willie ent
Happy New Year! It feels a bit aggressive to be tossing out the word "happy," given the everything, but maybe the manifestation girlies are
John Candy appears, the next 4 years, constantly on the brink of tears, the nativity guys having beers, and much more from this week in fun
His name is Don, I'm thinking of moving to Oregon, "I CON," before dawn, and much more from this week in funny tweets. December 15 Oh no,
This year was the first one since 2019 without any lockdowns, as well as far fewer cancellations than in recent years. The concert industry
Here at Exclaim!, our staffers have a particularly special relationship with each other. When you put 10 to 15 music nerds in a trench coat
It's easy to give out a 10/10 score in hindsight. To award an album, film or TV show a perfect score when it's first released, however, is
"There can be something cathartic in the process of working on a project such as this," actor Jeffrey Wright tells Exclaim! during a press
As Hollywood ground to a halt due to actors' and writers' strikes, 2023 was a comparatively smooth time for the music industry. It was a ye
It's famously challenging for even established artists to make a career out of music, meaning that most have to earn a living in other ways
It's officially time to big farewell to 2023, a year that took as much as it gave. Lighting up the darkness of this sometimes hard-to-navig
It's the most wonderful time of the year! We've officially landed in "Let's circle back in the new year" email territory, and, now more tha
"What the hell," Folgers incest commercial, TOP 5 WORST MEDIEVAL, Doug Ford wants beer wherever possible, and much more from this week in f
Few things can compare to the beauty of holding a gorgeous LP in your hands. Whether it's an exquisitely detailed piece of art like Bitches
Before there was the label, there was the aesthetic. James Mejia, Toronto indie label Hand Drawn Dracula's founder, was a graphic deisnger,
Happy holidays! This year, all I want for Christmas is, uh, toilet paper? On the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got batm
Canadian films feature prominently in this year's collection of hidden gems, with striking new voices and visually rich filmmakers making t
People have been predicting the death of the album for years, suggesting that the short attention spans of both listeners and algorithms wi
Expectation and hype can be a real killer of joy — something that's particularly true when it comes to film. Whether it's Adam Driver fight