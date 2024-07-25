A quick quiz: do you love live music? What about being active in the great outdoors? What about great food, drink and family-friendly fun? If you answered "yes" to all of the above, the Between the Peaks Mountain Music Festival is for you. The two-day music festival is coming to gorgeous Rossland, BC, running September 13 and 14 at RED Mountain Resort.

The annual musical festival is now in its second year, bringing artists and fans alike to the Kootenays for two days of world-class music and the beautiful scenery of southwestern British Columbia. Tickets and camping passes for the festival are on sale now, and, as we prepare ourselves for two incredible days of music and adventure, here are five must-see experiences to catch when you're at Between the Peaks.

Canadian and International Artists

Before we go any further, we can't ignore the music! Friday night headliners Reuben and the Dark make gorgeous folk rock that's rootsy and cinematic — the perfect accompaniment for the larger-than-life beauty of the Kootenays. Saturday night will be headlined by Canadian power pop legends the New Pornographers, whose towering choruses have made them one of the country's most beloved indie rock bands of the 21st century.

Rounding out the stacked music lineup are eclectic funk party-starters Brass Camel, eclectic pop hook-makers Shred Kelly, and alt-country troubadour Leeroy Stagger. It's an eclectic lineup, all united by an independent spirit and love of bringing fans together.

Mountain Biking

Mountain sports are a year-round attraction, as the snowy ski slopes of the winter give way to incredible mountain biking in the summer. From expert to beginner, RED Mountain offers world-class trails for mountain bikers of all levels — especially since the most recent Millennial Trail Expansion added a whopping 5.8 km of trails to the region's already impressive network, all right at the base of RED. Experts shouldn't miss the IMBA Epic-rated Seven Summits trail. If your bike needs a tune-up, now's the time to get it ready! Find RED's mountain biking trail map here.

Hiking

Don't miss the stunning views of RED Mountain's trails, which are the perfect place for hiking adventures and trail runs. The region is perfect for every outdoorsman — from gentle walks for families with young kids to more intense hikes for those who don't mind scrambling over uneven terrain. Pack your water bottle and snacks and bask in the beauty of the BC mountains in the morning before soaking up the tunes in the afternoon and evening.

The Town of Rossland

With a population of under 4,000, Rossland has that small-town feel combined with the attractions of being one of British Columbia's premier mountain sports destinations. The musical comedy of the local Gold Fever Follies offers uproarious, family-friendly stories of the town's rugged gold rush days, while the town's main drag is filled with cute coffee shops and boutiques. There's golfing, fishing, ziplining, disc golf and much more, so be sure to set aside some time at Between the Peaks to enjoy all the local culture has to offer.

Accommodations

Whatever kind of getaway you're looking for, Between the Peaks has a spot for you. On-site camping is available at the festival itself, and there's also a dedicated festival bus for those who stay in town. There are options adjacent to the festival site — including a four-star boutique hotel right next to the stages, a budget-friendly modern hostel just a two-minute walk from the festival, and multi-bedroom condos with private hot tubs just a two-minute walk away, which are perfect for groups of various sizes.