music features Archive

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: June 21, 2024
Dot fuck 'em up, the music truck, sorry, what? what a lyric, huh Chuck? and much more from this week in funny tweets
Dot fuck 'em up, the music truck, sorry, what? what a lyric, huh Chuck? and much more from this week in funny tweets
Surely one of the world's most gorgeously situated music festivals in a major city, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back for its 47th
"We're burning shit!" laughs Kittie vocalist and guitarist Morgan Lander, before adding, "Sorry — I guess I'm in a mood today." The retort
When Nick Thorburn was 23, he worried that his best days were behind him. His beloved first band the Unicorns had just broken up in 2004
Corridor have bad news for neurotic musicians plagued with self-doubt: despite what one might expect, pre-release jitters don't get any bet
The days are long, the weather is having an identity crisis — it's June, baby. As summer blockbusters make their way to theatres, streaming
Highlands Music Festival is a four-day camping festival that offers a slightly different format from the typical folk festival. The event
'The Boys' has long occupied a space that no other show could fill: a weird, unpredictable story about superheroes who aren't necessarily
There is a light that never goes out — and it's the midnight sun, shining bright on Yellowknife's glorious summer celebration. Folk on the
Finally posting this, neck tightness, paper in chocolate kisses, I hate the way that you dress, and much more from this week in funny
On January 23 of this year, Tokyo Police Club announced that they were breaking up — news that was met with both nostalgia and a renewed
The Beaches are everywhere these days — winning at the JUNOS, playing festivals across the country, and on the cover of Exclaim!'s Summer
It's gettin' hot! It's gettin' rainy! It's gettin' combination hot 'n' rainy! Summer is for real here, and you're gonna need some new tunes
With its grand halls and elite academies, classical music is often thought of as the music of the establishment. But to hear Alexandra
Up Here Urban Art + Music Festival will once again take Sudbury by storm this summer for its 10th annual edition taking place from August
Summer — it's the perfect time to sit in the park with an iced coffee and read the funny pages. Exclaim! has readers covered with our Summe
Musicians' signature instruments line the walls in music shops around the world — with Dave Grohl's recent Epiphone model and Slash's new
Abe, Chubbs, gator, circle back later, the debate moderator, Pat Sajak in community theatre, and much more from this week in funny tweets.
Super Duty Tough Work don't have beef with this publication. But now that they're re-releasing their latest album, 'Paradigm Shift,' we
In the aughts, the Canadian indie world abounded with maximalist collectives: Broken Social Scene in Toronto, Arcade Fire in Montreal
The last four years have been a crash course in navigating the film industry for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the Belgian filmmaking duo
Summerlight is the indie music festival run by Vancouver label Light Organ Records (an imprint of 604 Records) — but the day-long event, ta
Where Timothée Chalamet represents the de facto face of New Hollywood in the dramatic space, the same can be said of Rachel Sennott in the
"I just started seeing someone new, and when his mom first met me, she was like, 'Don't write a song about my son!'" Jordan Miller winces
In 2003, people weren't optimistic about the future of the music industry. Napster had introduced file-sharing to the masses, and even afte
Running June 27 to July 7, Trois-Rivières' FestiVoix boasts over 100 performances for the festival's 31st-anniversary edition. Taking place
Just sit on me bro, Donald Trump's legal blow, Lego, Aaron Rodgers and Gwyneth Paltrow, and much more from this week in funny tweets
Even before Bass Coast relocated from the actual coast of Squamish, BC, to the semi-arid interior of Merritt in 2013, the festival had
In recent years, the warm glow of poptimism has faded into toxic stan factionalism, as fans wage war on the internet in defence of massive
Pakistani-American musician Arooj Aftab mirrors my soul when she tells me, with a laugh, that her favourite track off her fifth studio
Held annually in downtown Calgary since 2007, Sled Island has long been a Canadian music festival favourite for its eclectic programming, a
To paraphrase Ice Cube's biggest hit: we gotta say it's a good day. Not just for the South Central L.A. neighbourhood he rapped so famously
Niagara Jazz Festival Presented by TD Ready Commitment is returning for its 11th edition this year, happening June 21 to 29 across the
Haven't you heard — Francophone music is popping off these days! French Canada has produced some of the best albums in recent memory, cross
Celebrating its 25th anniversary edition in 2024, the Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival will return to Vancouver Island's Ship Point
Founded in 1991, Fredericton, NB's Harvest Music Festival prides itself on being a global experience, bringing together artists and genres
Celebrating its 37th year, TD Toronto Jazz Fest is scattering some heat across the city, celebrating the best in hip-hop, Afrobeat, alterna
Category is: things I need, a DJ succeeds, corporate greed, Bill Maher requires weed, and much more from this week in funny tweets
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v
Since launching in 2018, Springtide Music Festival has brought a cavalcade of artists to Uxbridge, ON, ushering in the summer with sounds f
Streaming services have been financially devastating for musicians — but they're an absolute miracle for listeners, giving fans access to t
Sudbury, ON's Northern Lights Festival Boréal returns this July 4 through 7, bringing another stellar crowd of Canadian artists with it
Aurorapalooza returns to Town Park in Aurora, ON, on August 17 this year. Organizers have now unveiled this year's lineup, and it just might
Each summer, Prince's Island Park hosts the Calgary Folk Music Festival — an event that's going strong more than four decades since it was
Taking place from June 28 to 30 on a pristine 20-acre property in Cultus Lake, a freshwater backwoods paradise near Chilliwack, BC, Forest
This year marks the 30th edition of Music Waste, an iconic underground festival that has helped define the Vancouver indie music scene for
Given southern Ontario's rich history of giving rise to some of Canada's finest rock, punk and metal exports, it's a relief that No Man's L
We asked Lauren Boebert to autograph a "Beetlejuice The Musical" playbill, a pear's YouTube channel, BBL, a spell, and much more from this
"I mean, this is more talking about our music than I think anyone outside of the band has ever requested of me," Steve Albini told Exclaim!
Wake the Giant is more than just a music festival: it's a self-described cultural awareness project, created with the goal of making Thunde