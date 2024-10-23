Yves Jarvis has dropped the video for new single "The Knife in Me," the first from a new album due early 2025 and his first release for Next Door Records.

In a statement about the track, Jarvis said:

The sardonic masochist confronts the trauma of betrayal. RIYL: Claymation sequence of walking on the entire earth, Apollo 13 mission, staring out the window wistfully. Anderson .Paak, Stevie Wonder, Electric Light Orchestra.

Do with that description what you will! The video for "The Knife in Me" was directed by Derek Branscombe, and it finds Jarvis in the kitchen of a Sushi restaurant, preparing dishes until he is stabbed by a fellow chef and all hell breaks loose.

"The Knife in Me" was recorded by plugging gear into a half-broken laptop, a far cry from Jarvis's previously analog tape-heavy recordings. "'The Knife in Me' has no pretense, no self-indulgence, [it is] music for the sake of music," Jarvis said. "Lyrics that matter. Vocals up front, where people will actually hear them. If something's true to you, it's probably true to a million other people."

Check it out below.