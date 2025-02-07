Vancouver-based indie upstart young friend has announced plans for his debut LP, motorcycle sound effects, due out on April 4 through Nettwerk.

"motorcycle sound effects is really just about growing up. It's about the people you encounter and the experiences that make you into the person that you are," the musician born Drew Tarves shared of the "genre-bending fever dream album" in a release. "I really wanted to capture all the sides of the coin; the shitty sides, the side where I was wrong, the side where I did the right thing, and it still didn't work out, the side where something is new and exciting and it's all you can think about, all of it."

Tarves is previewing the effort today with fourth single "i like girls," which arrives alongside a music video by Zachary Vague. Check that out below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



motorcycle sound effects:

1. golden rule

2. loose

3. american spirit

4. eye to eye

5. thank you for the ride

6. sweet tooth

7. stranger

8. the real deal

9. trouble

10. soft light

11. i like girls

12. boyfriend material