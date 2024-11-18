Spiritbox Announce Sophomore Album 'Tsunami Sea,' Share "Perfect Soul"

The follow-up to 2021's 'Eternal Blue' arrives in March

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 18, 2024

Fresh off their recent Grammy nomination with "Cellar Door" for Best Metal Performance, Victoria metalcore mavericks Spiritbox have announced their heavily anticipated sophomore album — previewed today by new single "Perfect Soul."

Tsunami Sea arrives March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records. Produced by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer, it's the follow-up to the band's watershed debut, 2021's Eternal Blue, as well as two EPs: 2023's The Fear of Fear and 2022's Rotoscope.

The 11-song record's tracklist includes "Soft Spine," the single Spiritbox released back in September — just ahead of their reunion with Megan Thee Stallion on "TYG" from MEGAN: ACT II

Today, we get another taste of Tsunami Sea with "Perfect Soul," which will be accompanied by a Dylan Hryciuk-directed music video premiering below at 3 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can check out the celestially melodic track on your streaming platform of choice.




Tsunami Sea:

1. Fata Morgana
2. Black Rainbow
3. Perfect Soul
4. Keep Sweet
5. Soft Spine
6. Tsunami Sea
7. A Haven with Two Faces
8. No Loss, No Love
9. Crystal Roses
10. Ride the Wave
11. Deep End

Pre-order Tsunami Sea.

