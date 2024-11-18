Fresh off their recent Grammy nomination with "Cellar Door" for Best Metal Performance, Victoria metalcore mavericks Spiritbox have announced their heavily anticipated sophomore album — previewed today by new single "Perfect Soul."
Tsunami Sea arrives March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records. Produced by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer, it's the follow-up to the band's watershed debut, 2021's Eternal Blue, as well as two EPs: 2023's The Fear of Fear and 2022's Rotoscope.
The 11-song record's tracklist includes "Soft Spine," the single Spiritbox released back in September — just ahead of their reunion with Megan Thee Stallion on "TYG" from MEGAN: ACT II.
Today, we get another taste of Tsunami Sea with "Perfect Soul," which will be accompanied by a Dylan Hryciuk-directed music video premiering below at 3 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can check out the celestially melodic track on your streaming platform of choice.
Tsunami Sea:
1. Fata Morgana
2. Black Rainbow
3. Perfect Soul
4. Keep Sweet
5. Soft Spine
6. Tsunami Sea
7. A Haven with Two Faces
8. No Loss, No Love
9. Crystal Roses
10. Ride the Wave
11. Deep End