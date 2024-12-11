Julien Baker and TORRES have been hinting at a country music collaboration for a while now — earlier this year, TORRES joined Baker on stage in NYC, and they debuted some new songs — and the pair just confirmed all those rumours with the late-night debut of a new song called "Sugar in the Tank."

The pair looked cool, decked out in their western best, and the song sounds great — a bittersweet love song that finds Baker handling the verses and playing banjo, with TORRES holding down the guitar and joining in on the chorus. Alongside the performance, the duo launched a website, and announced some upcoming American festival dates.

Seems like we can expect news of an album or EP soon, but for now, check out the pair's performance of "Sugar in the Tank" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.