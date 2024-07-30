Even if BRAT summer is kind of over, the "Apple" TikTok dance persists. When it's not Stephen Colbert or one of our staffers' cats trying their hand at it, it's Dave Grohl, who may or may not have been strong-armed into it by his daughter.

Harper Grohl posted a video of her and her dad doing the Charli XCX-inspired dance to her TikTok account yesterday (July 29). Is someone going to tell them "Apple" is about intergenerational trauma, or are we going to let them have their fun? Watch it below.

Doing a TikTok dance does get Dave Grohl one step closer to girly-at-the-club status, but we say that with caution since some readers didn't like having that pointed out when the Foo Fighter was caught feeling the vibes at a U2 show earlier this year.