Charli XCX Keeps Changing the 'BRAT' Album Cover

She has switched the iconic album cover at least three times in recent months

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jun 10, 2025

BRAT had by far the most recognizable, iconic album cover of 2024, with an online generator ensuring that crunchy-fonted Kermit-green graphics were everywhere — even in political campaigns. Since then, however, Charli XCX has been changing the album cover, and most recently rolled out a new version to mark the album's one-year anniversary.

The latest version of the artwork reads "forever <3." It seems that she switched it over the weekend to mark the album's one-year anniversary on June 7.

Back in April, she changed it to a version showing the original "brat" font, except with the text scratched out. Then, in May, she did another scratched-out version, but this time with rusty-looking metallic stains eating into the green.

See some of the versions below. As fans of her back catalogue will have noticed, she changed her entire discography to use BRAT-style artwork last year. She has since changed 2020's how i'm feeling now to back to the original artwork — perhaps because that album's "party 4 u" has become a viral hit.

April 2025:

charli-brat-v2.jpg

May 2025:

charli-xcx-brat-rust.jpg

