BRAT had by far the most recognizable, iconic album cover of 2024, with an online generator ensuring that crunchy-fonted Kermit-green graphics were everywhere — even in political campaigns. Since then, however, Charli XCX has been changing the album cover, and most recently rolled out a new version to mark the album's one-year anniversary.

The latest version of the artwork reads "forever <3." It seems that she switched it over the weekend to mark the album's one-year anniversary on June 7.

Back in April, she changed it to a version showing the original "brat" font, except with the text scratched out. Then, in May, she did another scratched-out version, but this time with rusty-looking metallic stains eating into the green.

See some of the versions below. As fans of her back catalogue will have noticed, she changed her entire discography to use BRAT-style artwork last year. She has since changed 2020's how i'm feeling now to back to the original artwork — perhaps because that album's "party 4 u" has become a viral hit.

April 2025:

May 2025: