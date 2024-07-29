The duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, known as Tune-Yards, have announced the 10th anniversary celebration of their 2014 album Nikki Nack, arriving as a deluxe reissue on August 9 digitally.
The deluxe edition includes four new tracks, as well as two singles recorded during Nikki Nack sessions back in 2014. Today, we get to hear a new remix of "Water Fountain," remixed by Water from Your Eyes and retitled "Water from Your Fountain" (obviously).
Additionally, Behind the Behind of the Album, a 28-page zine — featuring "behind-the-scenes photography, handwritten anecdotes, and scans of Merrill's original lyric journals" — is up for pre-order on 4AD and the band's webstore, on its own or as a bundle with the reissue.
Hear the Water from Your Eyes remix below, where you will also find the album's updated tracklist.
Nikki Nack:
1. Find a New Way
2. Water Fountain
3. Time of Dark
4. Real Thing
5. Look Around
6. Hey Life
7. Sink-O
8. Why Do We Dine on the Tots?
9. Stop That Man
10. Wait for a Minute
11. Left Behind
12. Rocking Chair
13. Manchild
14. Nobody/Anybody
15. Rally
16. Water Fountain (Your Eyes remix)
17. Water from Your Fountain (Water from Your Eyes remix)