The duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, known as Tune-Yards, have announced the 10th anniversary celebration of their 2014 album Nikki Nack, arriving as a deluxe reissue on August 9 digitally.

The deluxe edition includes four new tracks, as well as two singles recorded during Nikki Nack sessions back in 2014. Today, we get to hear a new remix of "Water Fountain," remixed by Water from Your Eyes and retitled "Water from Your Fountain" (obviously).

Additionally, Behind the Behind of the Album, a 28-page zine — featuring "behind-the-scenes photography, handwritten anecdotes, and scans of Merrill's original lyric journals" — is up for pre-order on 4AD and the band's webstore, on its own or as a bundle with the reissue.

Hear the Water from Your Eyes remix below, where you will also find the album's updated tracklist.



Nikki Nack:

1. Find a New Way

2. Water Fountain

3. Time of Dark

4. Real Thing

5. Look Around

6. Hey Life

7. Sink-O

8. Why Do We Dine on the Tots?

9. Stop That Man

10. Wait for a Minute

11. Left Behind

12. Rocking Chair

13. Manchild

14. Nobody/Anybody

15. Rally

16. Water Fountain (Your Eyes remix)

17. Water from Your Fountain (Water from Your Eyes remix)