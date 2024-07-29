Tune-Yards Announce 10th Anniversary 'Nikki Nack' Reissue

Hear a Water from Your Eyes remix of "Water Fountain"

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 29, 2024

The duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, known as Tune-Yards, have announced the 10th anniversary celebration of their 2014 album Nikki Nack, arriving as a deluxe reissue on August 9 digitally.

The deluxe edition includes four new tracks, as well as two singles recorded during Nikki Nack sessions back in 2014. Today, we get to hear a new remix of "Water Fountain," remixed by Water from Your Eyes and retitled "Water from Your Fountain" (obviously).

Additionally, Behind the Behind of the Album, a 28-page zine — featuring "behind-the-scenes photography, handwritten anecdotes, and scans of Merrill's original lyric journals" — is up for pre-order on 4AD and the band's webstore, on its own or as a bundle with the reissue.

Hear the Water from Your Eyes remix below, where you will also find the album's updated tracklist.


Nikki Nack:

1. Find a New Way 
2. Water Fountain 
3. Time of Dark 
4. Real Thing 
5. Look Around 
6. Hey Life 
7. Sink-O 
8. Why Do We Dine on the Tots? 
9. Stop That Man 
10. Wait for a Minute 
11. Left Behind 
12. Rocking Chair 
13. Manchild 
14. Nobody/Anybody 
15. Rally 
16. Water Fountain (Your Eyes remix) 
17. Water from Your Fountain (Water from Your Eyes remix) 

