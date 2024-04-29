Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024

If you too have never needed the whole "April showers bring May flowers" thing to be true more than this year, Paramount+ is mercifully blooming with new additions to its catalogue for the month ahead.

For the millennials, the full Buffy the Vampire Slayer series will be available to watch on May 3, so say goodbye to your social calendar and hello to your talking cat. There are also the first four seasons of The X-Files if you admittedly still haven't looked into what all the Scully and Mulder hype is about yet (oops).

Music heads will be delighted to dig into Bob Marley: One Love, as well as Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza and a new Behind the Music episode block. Even non-audiophiles can enjoy Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, and animal lovers also get Hotel for Dogs!

There are also new episodes streaming weekly of The Daily Show, Elsbeth, Survivor, A Gentleman in Moscow, and more. See the full slate of Paramount+ arrivals for May 2024 below, and don't forget to check out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and the rest of the gang.

May 1

Behind the Music (New Episode Block)

Catfish (S9)

May 3

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Full Series)



May 7

Kiss the Future

Super 8

Blaze and the Monster Machines (New Episode Block)



May 10

Fast Charlie



May 13

The X-Files (S1–4)



May 14

Braveheart

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (New Episode Block)

May 17

Dolly Parton's Pet Gala

Mourning in Lod

May 21

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

Hotel for Dogs

May 23

Evil (Paramount+ Original, S4)

May 28

Baby Shark's Big Show (New Episode Block)

Monster High (New Episode Block)

May 30

Pyramid Game (Paramount+ Original, S1)



May 31

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (S2)