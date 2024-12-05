Tranzac has announced its 2024 New Year's Eve show, happening December 31 (duh) and featuring a sick lineup that includes Joseph Shabason, Jane Inc, Sandro Perri and Punjabi Ambient Squad.

Shabason will be playing alongside the Welcome to Hell Tentet, and they'll be pulling out songs by Bernice, André Ethier and some other Toronto GOATS. Sandro Perri is bringing his Friends, a special one-off trio with longtime collaborators Ryan Driver and Thomas Hammerton, playing a whole whack of new material. Rounding out the show is Jane Inc, who promises to get people moving and crying in equal measure — she's got an album on the horizon, and this might be a chance for a sneak peek into the future.

Punjabi Ambient Squad (that's sanjeet, Sarovar and Tender Buttons) will close the night out with a selection of Indian diasporic tunes, wedding bhangra classics and contemporary sounds.

The evening is in partnership with Burdock Brewery, and you can nab tickets here. Advance tickets are $30, while tickets at the door are $32.