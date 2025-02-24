Toronto-based label and music company Halocline Trance has announced How far would you take it?, a compilation work from local electronic and experimental artists due out March 28.

Featuring tracks from Stefana Fratila, myst milano., Kat Duma, Casey MQ, Colin Fisher, Egyptrixx, Germaine Liu, Xuan Ye, Nick Storring and more, the release is said to drift "across a vital continuum within the label's catalogue of freeform, expansive sound against precise songcraft."

Halocline will celebrate the comp's release with a record store pop-up at Standard Time on March 29, with performances by ANAMAI, Imaginary Percussion Ensemble, Stefana Fratila and Joseph Shabason, and Ben Gunning.

Today, the comp is previewed by Storring's "Premium Isn't The Same Without You; We Miss The Way You Listen" and "Chrysalis Records (feat. Robin Dann + Carlyn Bezic)" by Egyptrixx — a.k.a David Psutka, Halocline Trance founder. Hear those below.