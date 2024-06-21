Transport to the Mall with Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama's "I'm Free"

Paris Hilton announced Infinite Icon — her first album in 18 years — last month, and now, she's revealed a track from it. The hotel heiress has called on Rina Sawayama for "I'm Free," a track that sounds like it was made specifically for H&M changing rooms.

Mall music isn't inherently a bad thing (I discovered L'Impératrice in an H&M, for what it's worth), and in this case, the song is just fine enough that it wouldn't overstimulate me in the same way fluorescent lighting or trying on cheap denim does. There's also something pretty McBling about Hilton's first album since the aughts being a good shopping soundtrack. Listen to it below.

Sawayama implied earlier this year that she can't make another album under the conditions of her deal with her record label Dirty Hit, so perhaps this is a sign that some one-off singles are to come.