Paris Hilton's Details Long-Awaited Second Album 'Infinite Icon'

While Paris Hilton has been DJing for over a decade, she's never thought to follow up her 2006 debut album Paris, which includes the karaoke classic "Stars Are Blind." That changes today, as she's announced her sophomore effort Infinite Icon is coming September 6.

The heiress hinted at a second album last year, calling her single "Hot One" the first single off an upcoming record. "I was instantly inspired and knew we had to make this record," she said to Rolling Stone at the time. "We went into Sunset Sound Studio and ended up recording 3 songs in just one day! It was magic!"

Not much else is known about the record yet, besides Hilton directing her Instagram followers to stop being poor and head to infiniteicon.com to pre-save the album.