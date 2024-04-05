L'Impératrice
L'Impératrice and Fabiana Martone Set the Girls Free on “Danza Marilù"
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2024
Much like Franz Ferdinand before them, L'Impératrice's goal is to make music for girls to dance to. Their latest, "Danza Marilù" ...
L'Impératrice to Play Canada on 2024 Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
L'Impératrice have announced plans to play Canada on tour this fall.In September, the French pop outfit will play 12 North American dates b...
Quebec's Le Festif! Gets Death from Above 1979, the Halluci Nation, Lisa LeBlanc for 2022 Edition
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2022
After truncated events over the past two summers, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC, is ready to welcome attendees and musicians from all over for a pack...