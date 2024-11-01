Despite that Clairo cancellation, October was a huge month for live music in Toronto. As the temperatures finally start dropping to something more seasonally appropriate, however, November might have even more fire performances to deliver. Here are seven can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto:

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

History, November 5

Fresh off the release of their new album "NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD," GY!BE — one of the 30 artists who defined Exclaim!'s first 30 years — will be channelling all of their post-rock rage at an aptly titled venue that won't forget.

Kacey Musgraves

Scotiabank Arena, November 7

Sadly, Kacey Musgraves had to cancel the finale for her tour behind 2021's star-crossed, which was supposed to wrap up in Toronto in February of 2022. Needless to say, her fans will be all the more eager to actually get to see the singer-songwriter perform on the Deeper Well world tour — hopefully undeterred by any inclement weather.

Mustafa

Roy Thomson Hall, November 7

It's clear from Mustafa's touching Exclaim! cover story that the former Regent Park resident has left Toronto behind, but he'll be returning in the month of November for a rare performance at the gorgeous Roy Thomson Hall.

Elisapie

The Opera House, November 8

For many years now (think approximately around the beginning of American Idol), the cover song has been a tired medium. In the hands of Inuk artist Elisapie, however, reimagining classic hits in Inuktitut has not only helped keep the 1000-year-old language alive, but brought a newfound level of reverence and healing for everyone lucky enough to lend an ear.

Tinashe

REBEL, November 11

The best possible way to prove your candidacy for matching Tinashe's freak? The willingness to make the infamous pilgrimage to Rebel! It's about the journey, not the destination for the R&B maven, who's following her 2014 breakthrough hit "2 On" with another career-high a decade later.

Tommy Lefroy

The Baby G, November 17

Okay, so this show is technically a secret — and Tommy Lefroy are one that won't be kept for much longer, either. On the heels of opening slots for the likes of Niall Horan and Samir, this might be your last chance to see the duo of Wynter Bethel and Vancouver-hailing Tessa Mouzourakis perform in such an intimate venue.

OMBIIGIZI

Monarch Tavern, November 22

When your a supergroup with a beloved debut album, where do you go from there? With their sophomore record Shame, Daniel Monkman (Zoon) and Adam Sturgeon (Status/Non-Status) have managed to wrangle the unruly momentum of their respective successes into a collaboration that truly feels limitless.