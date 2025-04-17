Last November, Sarah McLachlan was scheduled to begin the Canadian leg of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th anniversary tour, but ended up having to cancel the concerts to recover from a case of laryngitis. Now, she has announced the rescheduled dates for this fall, which will see support from Tiny Habits.

"I'm really excited to bring the tour across Canada, it was so disappointing to have to cancel the 2024 tour due to my vocal health, and I'm grateful that we were able to reschedule," McLachlan said in a statement. "I'm fully recovered and recharged and can't wait to share the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary tour with my home country, and maybe a few new songs as well. This tour is a real walk down memory lane, as Fumbling is a very special record for me... I'm hoping that the songs will bring back a lot of good memories for everybody."

The tour kicks off on October 15 in Victoria, with another BC gig to follow in Kelowna on October 17. From there, the singer-songwriter will perform a pair of Alberta concerts in Calgary (October 18) and Edmonton (October 19) ahead of stops in Saskatoon (October 21) and Winnipeg (October 22).

McLachlan has scheduled appearances in Quebec (Montreal and Quebec City) and across Ontario (Windsor, London, Ottawa, Rama, Toronto and Peterborough), as well as East Coast dates in Moncton (November 3) and Halifax (November 4).

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 25), with presales beginning April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Sarah McLachlan 2025 Tour Dates:

10/15 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/17 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

10/18 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/21 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10/22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

10/25 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/26 London, ON - Canada Life Place

10/28 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

10/29 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

11/01 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

11/03 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

11/04 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/07 Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

11/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11/09 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre