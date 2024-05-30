The Notorious B.I.G. Planned to Cut Ties with Diddy Before His Murder

The Notorious B.I.G.'s working relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs has always been viewed as a significant factor in his rise to fame, but now insiders have revealed that B.I.G. had been planning to cut all ties with the Bad Boy Records mogul before his death. Of course, in one of pop culture's most infamous cold cases, the rapper born Christopher Wallace was fatally shot in 1997 before he had the chance to part ways with Combs.

Rolling Stone detailed Combs's long-hidden history of violence and abuse in an interview with several of his former colleagues and friends, including photographer Monique Bunn, who said Wallace revealed to her that he was done with Bad Boy and Combs, whom she referred to by his old moniker Puff Daddy.

"[Wallace] was absolutely about to leave Puff," she said. "I know for a fact [because] he told me that."

According to further insider reports, the dispute escalated when Wallace's lawyers tried to regain his publishing rights and Diddy refused to give them up.

An unnamed insider echoed Bunn's claim, saying, "Everybody wanted to leave Puffy. Everybody leaves him."

As it stands, the disgraced record executive stands accused of six high-profile sexual assaults, and video evidence has surfaced of him beating his ex-partner and R&B singer Cassie.