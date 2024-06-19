The Beaches and Valley Announce Toronto Queer Cover Night

Before they team up to rock Budweiser Stage together in August, Exclaim! cover stars the Beaches and their one-time partners in golf cart-stealing crime Valley have announced a queer cover night in their shared hometown of Toronto.

With additional guest appearances from Katie Tupper, EARTH TO EMILY, MBG, Gus, Erica Fox, and DJ LEVI, Covers 4 Lovers takes place June 27 at the Velvet Underground.

All proceeds from the event will support local organization Rainbow Railroad, which helps 2SLGBTQIA+ people escape state-sponsored violence. Tickets are on sale now.