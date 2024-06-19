The Beaches and Valley Announce Toronto Queer Cover Night

Covers 4 Lovers celebrates Pride Month at the Velvet Underground on June 27, with all proceeds going to the Rainbow Railroad

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jun 19, 2024

Before they team up to rock Budweiser Stage together in August, Exclaim! cover stars the Beaches and their one-time partners in golf cart-stealing crime Valley have announced a queer cover night in their shared hometown of Toronto.

With additional guest appearances from Katie Tupper, EARTH TO EMILY, MBG, Gus, Erica Fox, and DJ LEVI, Covers 4 Lovers takes place June 27 at the Velvet Underground. 

All proceeds from the event will support local organization Rainbow Railroad, which helps 2SLGBTQIA+ people escape state-sponsored violence. Tickets are on sale now.

