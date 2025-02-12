Pioneering grime producer Terror Danjah has died. A label representative confirmed the news of the artist's passing to multiple outlets, while a cause of death was not revealed.

Born Rodney Pryce in East London, the artist proved a foundational producer in grime's early going, working with groups like N.A.S.T.Y. Crew and Roll Deep. Pryce's 2009 release Hardrive, billed as "the definitive grime compilation," came to serve as the namesake of his own record label.

As Terror Danjah, Pryce also released music via storied electronic labels like Hyperdub and Planet Mu, the latter of which called him "the best ever grime producer" in tribute.

In 2019, it was reported that Pryce was "critically ill" and was in a coma. That same year, he delivered both full-length Invasion and EP Red Flag.

Tributes to the late producer came from Kevin Martin, aka the Bug, who called Pryce a "fantastic producer, big hearted person and criminally underrated outside of grime circles" in a post on X.

Find more tributes to Pryce from Hudson Mohawke, Mr. Mitch, Plastician and more below.