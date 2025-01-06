While Seth Rogen and Catharine O'Hara were schooling Hollywood on the "Violent Pornography" of the Canadian entertainment industry at the Golden Globes last night (January 5), host Nikki Glaser was making System of a Down jokes.

When introducing an award presentation from storied actor Glenn Close, the comedian mentioned that she had won three Golden Globes, starred in Netflix's Back in Action — and was formerly the SOAD drummer.

The band's Daron Malakian went along with the bit, posting a clip of Glaser's introduction to Close on Instagram and writing, "Bet you didn't know!!!! Bet you didn't know!!!!! Somewhere between our first drummer and John [Dolmayan], Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!!!!!!"

Maybe Glaser knows something we don't and had a reason to make this joke, but everyone else seems to feel that it was a pretty out-of-the-blue reference; the kind so absurd that people will absolutely believe it. Besides, couldn't you picture Close ripping a drum solo?