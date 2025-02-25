Ron and Russell Mael have been rolling out their 28th album MAD! in 2025, and full details surrounding the new release — out May 23 through Transgressive Records — have been unveiled.

In addition to its 12-song tracklist, the duo otherwise known as Sparks have also shared the album's cover art (above) and pre-order information, as well as formats (CD, cassette, multiple vinyl editions, digital), plus a new single titled "Jansport Backpack."

As with the branded backpacks, the album is further said to find the brothers examining "tattoos, performative devotion (whether to a God, a lover, a celebrity or a sports team), the hegemony of banter, and the rise of influencers."

Check out "JanSport Backpack" below, where you'll also find the record's complete tracklist.



MAD!:

1. Do Things My Own Way

2. JanSport Backpack

3. Hit Me, Baby

4. Running Up a Tab at the Hotel for the Fab

5. My Devotion

6. Don't Dog It

7. In Daylight

8. I-405 Rules

9. A Long Red Light

10. Drowned in a Sea of Tears

11. A Little Bit of Light Banter

12. Lord Have Mercy