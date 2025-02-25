Sparks Unveil 'MAD!' Details, Share "JanSport Backpack"

The new record arrives in May

BY Allie GregoryPublished Feb 25, 2025

Ron and Russell Mael have been rolling out their 28th album MAD! in 2025, and full details surrounding the new release — out May 23 through Transgressive Records — have been unveiled. 

In addition to its 12-song tracklist, the duo otherwise known as Sparks have also shared the album's cover art (above) and pre-order information, as well as formats (CD, cassette, multiple vinyl editions, digital), plus a new single titled "Jansport Backpack." 

As with the branded backpacks, the album is further said to find the brothers examining "tattoos, performative devotion (whether to a God, a lover, a celebrity or a sports team), the hegemony of banter, and the rise of influencers."

Check out "JanSport Backpack" below, where you'll also find the record's complete tracklist. 


MAD!:

1. Do Things My Own Way 
2. JanSport Backpack 
3. Hit Me, Baby 
4. Running Up a Tab at the Hotel for the Fab 
5. My Devotion 
6. Don't Dog It
7. In Daylight 
8. I-405 Rules 
9. A Long Red Light 
10. Drowned in a Sea of Tears 
11. A Little Bit of Light Banter 
12. Lord Have Mercy 

