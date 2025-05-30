It's almost like Paramount+ read our minds: the summer season is the best time to live vicariously through the lives of the cast of Jersey Shore. Including new episodes of Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every week, here is the list of new arrivals headed to the streamer over the next 30 days.

The month kicks off with the series finale of Paramount+ original series MobLand on June 1. Other new additions to the platform include Disobedience and Supernova on June 3, as well as two Canadian films arriving on June 5 and 10: Nyla Innuksuk's Slash/Back and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, respectively.

Rounding out the end of the month's latest offerings are Ocean's Eight, Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen on June 26, and The Survivalist and season 42 of Ridiculousness on June 27.

See the full list below. Check out the rest of the new arrivals heading to Disney+, Prime, CBC Gem, MUBI and Netflix here.

June 1

MobLand

June 2

The Children of October 7

June 3

Disobedience

Supernova

June 5

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

Slash/Back

June 6

Old Guy

Backlight

June 10

Abduction

Crimes of the Future

The Patrick Star Show

June 12

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

June 13

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner

Non-Stop

June 15

Alone Australia: Season 3

June 17

Argo

Chopper Cops: Season 2

June 19

This is 40

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

June 20

Cleaner

Special Ops: True

June 22

2025 Kids' Choice Awards

June 24

Person of Interest: Seasons 1–5

Blaze and the Monster Machines

The Visit

June 26

Ocean's Eight

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode

June 27

The Survivalist

Ridiculousness: Season 42