It's almost like Paramount+ read our minds: the summer season is the best time to live vicariously through the lives of the cast of Jersey Shore. Including new episodes of Season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every week, here is the list of new arrivals headed to the streamer over the next 30 days.
The month kicks off with the series finale of Paramount+ original series MobLand on June 1. Other new additions to the platform include Disobedience and Supernova on June 3, as well as two Canadian films arriving on June 5 and 10: Nyla Innuksuk's Slash/Back and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, respectively.
Rounding out the end of the month's latest offerings are Ocean's Eight, Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen on June 26, and The Survivalist and season 42 of Ridiculousness on June 27.
See the full list below. Check out the rest of the new arrivals heading to Disney+, Prime, CBC Gem, MUBI and Netflix here.
June 1
MobLand
June 2
The Children of October 7
June 3
Disobedience
Supernova
June 5
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
Slash/Back
June 6
Old Guy
Backlight
June 10
Abduction
Crimes of the Future
The Patrick Star Show
June 12
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
June 13
Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner
Non-Stop
June 15
Alone Australia: Season 3
June 17
Argo
Chopper Cops: Season 2
June 19
This is 40
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
June 20
Cleaner
Special Ops: True
June 22
2025 Kids' Choice Awards
June 24
Person of Interest: Seasons 1–5
Blaze and the Monster Machines
The Visit
June 26
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 8, new episode
June 27
The Survivalist
Ridiculousness: Season 42