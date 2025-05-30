The well-trodden scammer documentary genre will get another chapter next month when new docuseries ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? gets its world premiere in Toronto during NXNE.

Screening June 12 at TIFF Lightbox, the Prime Video original will tell the story of Toronto real estate broker Heather Rovet, who unknowingly falls for a convicted criminal she knows only as "Jace."

Directed by Henry Roosevelt, executive produced by Allison Brough and Toby Dormer, with Allyson Luchak serving as co-executive producer, the series is due to air via Prime globally on June 13.

"ROMCOM: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? is a compelling narrative that reflects societal vulnerabilities in the digital age, and a fascinating portrait of Toronto's online dating scene," National Editor of Billboard Canada Richard Trapunski said in a release. "We're excited to premiere it with Prime Video at NXNE and bring this story to light."

The NXNE premiere will feature a Q&A with Rovet, whose "three-year relationship with Porter, and subsequent investigation into his true identity, forms the heart of this compelling documentary."

Check out the trailer below.