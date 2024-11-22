Taylor Swift has already conquered the world as the planet's most successful pop star. Next up: space?

A piece of Swiftie history will be going into space this week, as a Toronto man is taking a friendship bracelet from one of Taylor's Rogers Centre concerts into orbit with him.

The man is Henry Wolfond, a space tourist who is the CEO of Toronto's Bayshore Capital. He's a paid passenger aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard (founded by Jeff Bezos), which will blast off from Texas today.

"They allow you to take personal items that will then be certified as having flown to space when you get back," Wolfond told The Big Story [via CityNews]. "My six-year-old granddaughter, she was lucky enough to go to the Taylor Swift concert last week and was absolutely thrilled with that, and thrilled that these bracelets that she wore will be going to space with me."

He's also bringing Pokémon cards from his children.