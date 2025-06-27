This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Queens of the Stone Age, the Beths, GWAR and More: June 27, 2025

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jun 27, 2025

It may be the end of the month, but tour announcements for this fall and winter have only continued to ramp up. Including Queens of the Stone Age (pictured above), two co-headlining tours, and John Mulaney announcing yet another Toronto date, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada this year. 

Erykah Badu and the Alchemist Tour Dates:
08/15 Toronto, ON - History

The Beths with Phoebe Rings Tour Dates:
11/16 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
11/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
11/29 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

* previously announced

Between the Buried and Me and Hail the Sun Tour Dates:
09/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *
09/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
09/19 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
10/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
10/16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
10/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

* with Delta Sleep and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

Boris with Uniform Tour Dates:
11/06 Montreal, QC - Le National
11/07 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dying Fetus with Gates to Hell and Mugshot Tour Dates:
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/10 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
10/11 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10/13 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

Geese Tour Dates:
10/11 Toronto, ON - Opera House 
10/25 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre 

GWAR Tour Dates:
10/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
10/30 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre *
10/31 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *
11/01 Edmonton, AB - Fan Park @ Ice District *

* with Helmet, the Dwarves and Blood Vulture

Hot Mulligan Tour Dates:
10/30 Toronto, ON - History *

* with Drug Church, Arm's Length and Anxious

Kiesza Tour Dates:
07/01 Vaughan, ON - Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025
08/19 Ottawa, ON - SAW Gallery
08/20 Montreal, QC - Le Belmont
08/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

Ada Lea Tour Dates:
09/20 Windsor, ON - Phog Lounge
09/21 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
10/14 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
10/15 Hamilton, ON - Roony's

The Lemonheads Tour Dates:
11/30 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Little Simz Tour Dates:
10/27 Toronto, ON - History

Mac Sabbath Tour Dates:
08/08 Victoria, BC - Phillips Backyard Music Festival
09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

* with Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant

Jesse McCartney Tour Dates:
10/16 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Tour Dates:
11/20 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
11/21 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver 
11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/23 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre 
11/25 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

John Mulaney Tour Dates:
07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
07/20 Edmonton, AB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
08/10 Halifax, NS - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
09/02 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/03 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
09/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (early show) *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (late show) *
09/13 Vancouver, BC - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *

* previously announced

Alex Porat Tour Dates:
10/08 Toronto ON - The Great Hall *
10/09 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz *
10/14 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
10/16 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10/17 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

* with Claudia Bouvette

Portugal. The Man Tour Dates:
11/27 Toronto, ON - History

Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates:
10/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Reneé Rapp Tour Dates:
10/04 Toronto, ON - All Things Go Festival

Royel Otis Tour Dates:
10/06 Toronto, ON - History
10/07 Toronto, ON - History

Adam Sandler Tour Dates:
10/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thrice Tour Dates:
11/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/05 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

TsuShiMaMiRe Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
09/06 London, ON - The Palasad
09/07 Guelph, ON - Planet Bean Cafe

Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates:
09/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *
09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* previously announced

We Are Scientists Tour Dates:
09/13 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

Wisp Tour Dates:
09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *  
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *  
09/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall  
09/18 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl  

* with System of a Down

