It may be the end of the month, but tour announcements for this fall and winter have only continued to ramp up. Including Queens of the Stone Age (pictured above), two co-headlining tours, and John Mulaney announcing yet another Toronto date, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada this year.

Check out Concert Central for upcoming Canadian tours and shows.

Erykah Badu and the Alchemist Tour Dates:

08/15 Toronto, ON - History

The Beths with Phoebe Rings Tour Dates:

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

11/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

11/29 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

* previously announced

Between the Buried and Me and Hail the Sun Tour Dates:

09/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *

09/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

09/19 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

10/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

10/16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

10/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

* with Delta Sleep and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

Boris with Uniform Tour Dates:

11/06 Montreal, QC - Le National

11/07 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dying Fetus with Gates to Hell and Mugshot Tour Dates:

10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/10 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

10/11 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

10/13 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

Geese Tour Dates:

10/11 Toronto, ON - Opera House

10/25 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

GWAR Tour Dates:

10/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

10/30 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre *

10/31 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

11/01 Edmonton, AB - Fan Park @ Ice District *

* with Helmet, the Dwarves and Blood Vulture

Hot Mulligan Tour Dates:

10/30 Toronto, ON - History *

* with Drug Church, Arm's Length and Anxious

Kiesza Tour Dates:

07/01 Vaughan, ON - Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025

08/19 Ottawa, ON - SAW Gallery

08/20 Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

08/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

Ada Lea Tour Dates:

09/20 Windsor, ON - Phog Lounge

09/21 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

10/14 Montreal, QC - Toscadura

10/15 Hamilton, ON - Roony's

The Lemonheads Tour Dates:

11/30 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Little Simz Tour Dates:

10/27 Toronto, ON - History

Mac Sabbath Tour Dates:

08/08 Victoria, BC - Phillips Backyard Music Festival

09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

* with Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant

Jesse McCartney Tour Dates:

10/16 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Tour Dates:

11/20 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

11/21 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/23 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

11/25 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

John Mulaney Tour Dates:

07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *

07/20 Edmonton, AB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *

08/10 Halifax, NS - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *

09/02 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/03 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

09/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (early show) *

09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (late show) *

09/13 Vancouver, BC - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *

* previously announced

Alex Porat Tour Dates:

10/08 Toronto ON - The Great Hall *

10/09 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz *

10/14 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

10/16 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

10/17 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

* with Claudia Bouvette

Portugal. The Man Tour Dates:

11/27 Toronto, ON - History

Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates:

10/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Reneé Rapp Tour Dates:

10/04 Toronto, ON - All Things Go Festival

Royel Otis Tour Dates:

10/06 Toronto, ON - History

10/07 Toronto, ON - History

Adam Sandler Tour Dates:

10/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thrice Tour Dates:

11/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/05 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

TsuShiMaMiRe Tour Dates:

09/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

09/06 London, ON - The Palasad

09/07 Guelph, ON - Planet Bean Cafe

Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates:

09/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* previously announced

We Are Scientists Tour Dates:

09/13 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

Wisp Tour Dates:

09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *

09/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

09/18 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

* with System of a Down