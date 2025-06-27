It may be the end of the month, but tour announcements for this fall and winter have only continued to ramp up. Including Queens of the Stone Age (pictured above), two co-headlining tours, and John Mulaney announcing yet another Toronto date, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada this year.
Check out Concert Central for upcoming Canadian tours and shows.
Erykah Badu and the Alchemist Tour Dates:
08/15 Toronto, ON - History
The Beths with Phoebe Rings Tour Dates:
11/16 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
11/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
11/29 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
* previously announced
Between the Buried and Me and Hail the Sun Tour Dates:
09/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *
09/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
09/19 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
10/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
10/16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
10/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *
* with Delta Sleep and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
Boris with Uniform Tour Dates:
11/06 Montreal, QC - Le National
11/07 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dying Fetus with Gates to Hell and Mugshot Tour Dates:
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/10 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
10/11 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10/13 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
Geese Tour Dates:
10/11 Toronto, ON - Opera House
10/25 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
GWAR Tour Dates:
10/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
10/30 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre *
10/31 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *
11/01 Edmonton, AB - Fan Park @ Ice District *
* with Helmet, the Dwarves and Blood Vulture
Hot Mulligan Tour Dates:
10/30 Toronto, ON - History *
* with Drug Church, Arm's Length and Anxious
Kiesza Tour Dates:
07/01 Vaughan, ON - Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025
08/19 Ottawa, ON - SAW Gallery
08/20 Montreal, QC - Le Belmont
08/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events
Ada Lea Tour Dates:
09/20 Windsor, ON - Phog Lounge
09/21 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
10/14 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
10/15 Hamilton, ON - Roony's
The Lemonheads Tour Dates:
11/30 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Little Simz Tour Dates:
10/27 Toronto, ON - History
Mac Sabbath Tour Dates:
08/08 Victoria, BC - Phillips Backyard Music Festival
09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *
* with Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant
Jesse McCartney Tour Dates:
10/16 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Tour Dates:
11/20 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
11/21 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver
11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/23 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
11/25 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
John Mulaney Tour Dates:
07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
07/20 Edmonton, AB - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
08/10 Halifax, NS - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
09/02 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/03 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
09/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (early show) *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (late show) *
09/13 Vancouver, BC - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival *
* previously announced
Alex Porat Tour Dates:
10/08 Toronto ON - The Great Hall *
10/09 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz *
10/14 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
10/16 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10/17 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
* with Claudia Bouvette
Portugal. The Man Tour Dates:
11/27 Toronto, ON - History
Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates:
10/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Reneé Rapp Tour Dates:
10/04 Toronto, ON - All Things Go Festival
Royel Otis Tour Dates:
10/06 Toronto, ON - History
10/07 Toronto, ON - History
Adam Sandler Tour Dates:
10/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Thrice Tour Dates:
11/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/05 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
TsuShiMaMiRe Tour Dates:
09/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
09/06 London, ON - The Palasad
09/07 Guelph, ON - Planet Bean Cafe
Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates:
09/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *
09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
* previously announced
We Are Scientists Tour Dates:
09/13 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
Wisp Tour Dates:
09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *
09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium *
09/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
09/18 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
* with System of a Down