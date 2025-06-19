John Mulaney is one of the world's most successful stand-ups, but when he's considering the quality of his own work, he defers to one of his contemporaries: Fred Armisen.

Appearing on a comedy roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Mulaney revealed that he got the idea from Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels. "Lorne Michaels told me that he always pictures and always pictured [The Graduate director] Mike Nichols sitting in the audience of every SNL, and he wanted to do a show that he would like, that he would approve of. So I do that."

Asked who he imagines watching his comedy, Mulaney responded simply, "Fred Armisen. Would Fred like this?"

Mulaney is surely very familiar with Armisen's taste; he was a writer on SNL from 2008 to 2012, which overlapped with Armisen's time as a cast member from 2002 to 2013.