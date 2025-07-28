8

There's a real "what the fuck" element to Weapons; even Josh Brolin's character, Archer Graff, says so. Children quietly hitting the streets in the middle of the night, arms out as if flying; Benedict Wong, bloody face, eye bulging, running at full force; a couple calmly seated at a dinner table, stabbing themselves in the face with a fork — and those are just the moments I can share without spoilers. But beneath the visceral moments of violence and the gory imagery, writer-director Zach Cregger offers up a film that speaks to the dangers of groupthink and the hive mind, especially as it pertains to young people.

From its opening moments to its unsettling conclusion, Weapons plays out like a Twilight Zone tall tale. A child's narration tells the audience of an unbelievable story that her small town has tried to eviscerate from the history books. The story of an unassuming Wednesday when 17 kids quietly left their homes, running out onto the street at 2:17 am. Their simultaneous disappearance was discovered that morning at school when Justine Gandy (Julia Garner) turned up to class like every other morning, to find only one student seated, the quiet and subdued Alex (Cary Christopher).

Cregger tells the story across individual chapters from the perspective of various characters: Garner's Justine, the father of a missing child (Archer, played by Josh Brolin), a local police officer in a messy personal relationship with Justine (Paul, played by Alden Ehrenreich), and Alex. It's an effective storytelling device that peels back the layers of the mystery in an orderly way, and also keeps viewers on our toes as we bounce between characters, trying to sort fact from fiction.

Brolin, Ehrenreich and Benedict Wong as the school's principal stand out among the ensemble; Ehrenreich in particular finds a way to elicit some of the movie's biggest moments of tension as well as humour. Similar to Cregger's 2022 debut, Barbarian, the writer-director somehow finds the comedy in heinous situations, and even more so in Weapons. The film never breaks the fourth wall, but the levity Cregger throws into the mix feels like a nod to the outrageousness of the story, and serves the film's folktale vibe.

When Barbarian came out in theatres, the #MeToo movement had quieted in mainstream culture, but its effects still rang strong, heightening the film's themes of misogyny and violence against women. With Weapons, Cregger once again uses the horror genre to consider the consequences of our current social and political state — pushing it to the extreme, of course.

In a time where echo chambers aren't simply accidentally created but intentionally formed by tech oligarchs, the fear of cult-like thinking and the effects of such a mindset have become real-life horrors. By opting to put children at the centre of his allegory, Cregger points to the alarming impact this phenomenon will have on the youth.

The conclusion Cregger grants the film is one of ambiguity, similar to our reality. The ramifications of our current state remains to be seen on society at large, and certainly on those too young to truly grasp the world around them. It's this point that elevates Cregger's film from a brutal and terrifying experience at the cinema (which it gleefully is) to a poignant movie that uniquely remarks on our times.