Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory have shared a video for new song "Trouble," the final taste of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, arriving February 7 on Jagjaguwar.

"'Trouble' is about the idea of having to coexist with people you love who have opposing views, and not being able to share deep parts of yourself and your narrative based on someone else's beliefs," Van Etten explained in a statement. "It's about when there's that big part of you that someone who loves you can't know because it's not something they want to hear or are willing to learn about or understand, and those painful realizations when you choose to love and respect someone else's needs over your own to salvage a relationship."

The song is a patient, sweeping epic that rides a fantastic bassline and Van Etten's always sterling vocals. It's a banger. Check it out below, alongside the Susu Laroche-directed video.