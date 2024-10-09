Montreal experimental harpist Sarah Pagé and percussionist Patrick Graham have announced a new collaborative album titled Littoral States, arriving January 25 through Envision Records.

The album, of course, includes Pagé's harp playing, in addition to bass koto, sarangi, percussion, water phone, hamon and electronics, with Pagé and Graham blending the organic and synthetic for a primordial sonic exploration of the natural world — the duo's love for Japanese classical forms and Irish folk music at the forefront. The record comes accompanied by the visual art of Tamar Kasparian.

Today, the effort is previewed by lead single "Tempest," whose Thomas Boucher music video can be viewed below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Littoral States:

1. Tempest

2. Crossing Over

3. Pushing Upwards

4. Aethers

5. Beyond the Vale

6. Burning