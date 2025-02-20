Egyptian-born, Montreal-based composer, producer, vocalist and actor Nadah El Shazly has announced her sophomore album, previewed by lead single "Ghorzetein."

Arriving June 6 via Backward Music, Laini Tani is the follow-up to the artist's 2017 debut Ahwar. The new record was co-produced by 3Phaz and features El Shazy's longtime collaborator Sarah Pagé on harp and electronics. According to a press release, Laini Tani is an exercise in contrasts as the singer-songwriter continues to blend improvisations on traditional Arabic influences and experimental electronics in mesmerizing ways.

The title of closing track "Ghorzetein" translates to "Two Stitches" in English, and sees El Shazly exploring a heart doubly broken, reflecting the emotional journey from brooding despair to resilience as the percussive intensity builds. Watch the video for the song below, where you'll find the full album tracklist details.



Laini Tani:

1. Elnadaha

2. Kaabi Aali

3. Banit

4. Eid

5. Enti Fi Neama

6. Dafaa Robaai

7. Labkha

8. Laini Tani

9. Ghorzetein

