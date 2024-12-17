Atlanta rapper SahBabii has announced a North American tour in support of this year's Saaheem.
The Resurrection Tour kicks off on February 20 in Houston, TX, before wrapping up in Atlanta in March. SahBabii will play Toronto's Axis Club and Montreal's Club Soda on March 12 and 14, respectively.
Watch SahBabii's new video for "Viking" and see the full dates below.
SahBabii Resurrection Tour 2025:
02/20 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
02/21 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
02/24 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
02/25 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
02/27 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
03/01 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
03/03 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
03/06 Denver, CO - Lost Lake
03/08 Chicago, IL - Metro
03/09 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Ball & Hall
03/11 Detroit, MI - El Club
03/12 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
03/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
03/16 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
03/17 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
03/21 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
03/23 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/25 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage