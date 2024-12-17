Atlanta rapper SahBabii has announced a North American tour in support of this year's Saaheem.

The Resurrection Tour kicks off on February 20 in Houston, TX, before wrapping up in Atlanta in March. SahBabii will play Toronto's Axis Club and Montreal's Club Soda on March 12 and 14, respectively.

Watch SahBabii's new video for "Viking" and see the full dates below.



SahBabii Resurrection Tour 2025:

02/20 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

02/21 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

02/24 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

02/25 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

02/27 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

03/01 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

03/03 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

03/06 Denver, CO - Lost Lake

03/08 Chicago, IL - Metro

03/09 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Ball & Hall

03/11 Detroit, MI - El Club

03/12 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

03/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

03/16 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

03/17 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

03/21 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

03/23 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/25 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage