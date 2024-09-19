From the very moment that Sabrina Carpenter started really having the year that she's been having, presumably, various big-wigs have been eager to get the sugar plum-sized pop star on the books for a holiday special. (C'mon, she's always wearing sparkles and that frostbitten blush look, Jesus was a Carpenter, and you just know she has a version of "Santa Baby" at the ready; it's like shootin' fish in a barrel.) It turns out Netflix has won the bidding war, announcing A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Streaming exclusively on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET, the special will see Carpenter perform holiday classics and songs from her 2023 fruitcake EP, and promises to feature "guest performing artists, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets."

"The holidays have always been so special to me," the accused alien canoodler told Netflix. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

In other Carpenter news, it sounds like she's in bed with another streaming giant of the ages, Spotify, for the company's recently announced release celebrating the 25th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's debut album. As part of Spotify's Anniversary series, Aguilera is releasing live recordings of those songs with new arrangements, including duets with Carpenter and mgk, next Monday (September 23). Carpenter also appeared in a TikTok promoting the release, lip-syncing to a sound bite of Kylie Jenner saying, "I'm obsessed with my mom."